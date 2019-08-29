Manchester United and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez is closing in on his move to Inter Milan.

The Mirror reports that United will pay some of Sanchez’s current £500,000-a-week wages in order to facilitate a move, though there is no option to buy for Inter at the end of the deal.

The 30-year-old Chilean will join up with former United teammate Romelu Lukaku once the deal is completed, and the paper carries a report that Sanchez has already completed a medical ahead of the transfer.

Italian media published photos and videos of Sanchez from a car park at Malpensa airport and said he would undergo a medical check.

Sanchez, Chile’s all-time leading scorer with 43 goals, joined Manchester United in January 2018 and scored only five goals in 45 games, well short of the heights he reached at Arsenal where he netted 80 goals in 166 matches.

The 30-year-old led Chile to their first major titles, the Copa America in 2015 and the Copa Centenario in 2016, but suffered a major disappointment when they missed out on 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He previously spent three seasons in Serie A with Udinese before moving to Barcelona.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

