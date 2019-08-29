The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Kebbi, says it will commence a state-wide campaign to sensitise women on measures to tackle rape in the state.

Mrs Laiatu Bamaiyi, NAWOJ Chairperson in the state, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday that the campaign became necessary in view of the rising cases of rape in the state.

“As women who have literal and field experience of what the women go through, especially the underage girls , we deem the campaign necessary as part of the association’s efforts to highlight and bring to the fore the dangers of rape in the society.

“Rape cases in the state are becoming more rampant, no parent will want his daughter to become a victim.

“We will set a specific date for that, but we want all stakeholders to join hands to put an end to the menace,’’ she said.

Bamaiyi said the campaign would be taken to all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state to mobilise communities to take action and protect their children from sexual abuse.

“The rising cases of rape is even more crystal clear when one of our Emirs, the Emir of Gwandu , Alhaji Muhammdu Bashir, during the recent Sallah festival said our society today is bedeviled by cases of rape, among others.

“We are going to involve all stakeholders, especially women and students in the campaign to achieve set objectives.”

The chairperson commended security agencies for their efforts in ensuring that rapists were nabbed wherever they may be.

“Precisely in May this year, six suspected rapists were arrested by the Police Command in the state and another one in August, all the arrests were possible because of the effort of our security agencies.

“We commend them for that and we urge the victims to report their cases to the appropriate authority for necessary action,” she said.

