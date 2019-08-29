The Auchi Magistrate Court 1 building, headquarters of the Etsako-West Local Government Area of Edo State, has collapsed following a heavy rainstorm on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the rainstorm also destroyed property worth several thousands of Naira in other parts of the town.

This has led to suspension of judicial activities at the court.

The building is said to have been in dilapidated for three years without any attempt towards rehabilitation.

According to NAN, following a public outcry, the state government ordered that the court be merged with Magistrate Court II, located on the Auchi-Okene highway, pending its renovation, but since then, nothing had been done until the building finally caved in.

The court’s Assistant Chief Registrar, Benjamin Iteghie, expressed shock over the incident and appealed to the state government for help.

“The rainstorm has wreaked havoc on our buildings; as you can see, we no longer have a roof over our heads.

“We are appealing to the relevant authorities to come to our aid, as the court is no longer conducive for judicial proceedings and activities,’’ he said.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

