The story behind the release of ABU students kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna road took a new turn on Thursday after a relative of one of the students reacted to the claim that they were rescued by Police.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by Yakubu Sabo, the public relations officer of Kaduna police command reads:

“The Command wishes to state that, on the said date, August 26, at about 18:50hrs, armed men in military uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari village along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnapped six persons.

“Due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area.”

Personal Assistant to President Buhari On New Media, Bashir Ahmad shared the news and received a shocking response from a relative of one of the victims, who said the Police lied and confirmed they paid the ransom in full.

Sadiq Ango, reacting to Bashir Ahmad’s tweet wrote: “Lies, it took us 48 long hours of negotiation to secure the release of our sister, not the police. Ransom was paid in full as negotiated with the three families involved.”

A few minutes later, Bashir Ahmad, replied: “I have taken down this tweet. Relatives and one of the victims confirmed that there’s no police involvement in the process that leads to their release. Got the info first from NAN, mins later some n’papers carried it, too bad, I was trying to take credit. I apologize for sharing it.”

I have taken down this tweet. Relatives and one of the victims confirmed that there’s no police involvement in the process that lead to their release. Got the info first from NAN, mins later some n’papers carried it, too bad👮🏾‍♂️was trying to take credit. I apologize for sharing it. pic.twitter.com/PUoa4SqkzV — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 29, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

