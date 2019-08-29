Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is now leading the goalscorers’ chart in French League 1 after he came off the bench to fire Lille OSC to a 3-0 victory over Saint Etienne.

He was a forced substitution for Manager Christophe Galtier after veteran Loïc Rémy picked up an early injury in the encounter.

He scored the first goal in the 18′ for Les Dogues before Jonathan Bamba scored (69′) from the spot to double the home team’s lead.

Osimhen finished the job he started as he scored another with sixteen minutes before the end of regulation time to put the game beyond doubt.

This is his side’s second win in three Ligue 1 matches.

With his brace on Lille debut, Osimhen now has 4 goals, ahead of Lyon duo Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele, who are both on three goals.

