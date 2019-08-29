Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Djik has won the Men’s Player of the Year for the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League.

Van Dijk is the first defender to be awarded the best player of the year.

The Netherlands international beat both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the award, having played a starring role in Liverpool’s Champions League win last season.

Franck Ribery was also a winner in 2013, while Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won it last year.

Reacting to the Award, Van Dijk said: “I need to thank all my teammates, without them I would not achieve what I have achieved.”

Virgil Van Dijk accolades for 2018/2019 season:

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Super Cup

UEFA Men’s Best Player award

PFA Player of the Year

Liverpool fans’ Player of the Year

Liverpool players’ Player of the Year

Premier League Team of the Season

Champions League Team of the Season

