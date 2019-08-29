The Nigerian government on Thursday said it has taken delivery of a calibration aircraft worth $8.5m to make the air space safer.

Hadi Sirika, country’s Aviation Minister said on his twitter account on Thursday evening that he just received new calibration aircraft for the country.

He said the make of the aircraft is King Air 350i and cost $8.5m.

According to him, the acquisition of the aircraft had saved the nation the agony of contracting it to South Africa or Niger at about $500K every 6 months.

Sirika said the nation’s airspace is safer now and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for purchasing the aircraft/

“Just received new calibration aircraft for the country. Make is King Air 350i. Cost $8.5M. The agony of contracting it to South Africa or Niger at about $500K every 6 months is over. Our airspace is safer. Thanks Mr President, we started & finished during your regime,” he wrote on his twitter page.

Just received new calibration aircraft for the country. Make is King Air 350i. Cost $8.5M. The agony of contracting it to South Africa or Niger at about $500K every 6 months is over. Our airspace is safer. Thanks Mr President, we started & finished during your regime 🕺🏽💪🏽🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/5C74RxSNPF — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) August 29, 2019

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

