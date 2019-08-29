MTV has deleted late pop icon Michael Jackson`s name from its Video Vanguard Award which used to have the legendary singer`s name in the prefix.

The news, however, wasn`t announced by the network but became evident when a press release was sent out to announce rapper Missy Elliott as this year`s Vanguard recipient.

The award didn`t have Jackson`s name on it.

MTV`s move came in the wake of the HBO`s controversial documentary which focuses on some disturbing sexual-abuse allegations by former Jackson proteges Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

They both claim that Jackson maintained an intimate relationship with them. Jackson himself was a recipient of the Vanguard Award in 1988, and later to honour the pop king, MTV renamed and added his name to the award in 1991.

Rihanna, Beyonce, Kanye West, Britney Spears, U2 and Jennifer Lopez are some of the stars bestowed with the award.

Memories die hard.

Elliott, while accepting the award at the event mentioned Jackson during her acceptance speech.”The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me,” she said.

