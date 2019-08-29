As the storm moves away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, The National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center have updated their public advisory for Hurricane Dorian.

Earlier warnings have been lifted for Vieques, Culebra, the US and the British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. However, the Center warned that there will be heavy rainfall in the Bahamas, which could cause “life-threatening” flash floods.

The National Weather Service has notified the public of the impending hurricane and its path towards Florida.

Florida is getting ready for Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall during Labor Day Weekend.

Local energy provider, Florida Power said it was monitoring the hurricane and making preparations in case their service area was affected. Yesterday, there were almost 25,000 power outages on St. Croix, one of the US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the University of Central Florida says it will monitor the hurricane and decide whether class and operations will continue or be canceled on Thursday.

Other Southern states are also getting ready. Georgia Power supplies energy to 2,553,123 customers in the state, and it said it is also monitoring the storm’s path.

