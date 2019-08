Doro Music wonderkid, Lyta dishes the remix of his new single ‘Monalisa‘. The song was supported by one of Africa’s biggest industry heavy weight, Davido.

After dishing out the first version last month, Davido tweeted that he would jump on the remix of the song. Not only that, he also surprised Lyta by sponsoring the video.

Dreams do come through as Lyta collaborates with the DMW head honcho on the Killertunes produced record.

