The Lagos State Government on Thursday reiterated the unwavering commitment of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to continually implement initiatives targeted at empowering women and youths to become useful and responsible citizens.

Speaking while flagging off the Girls’ Skill Up Program of Jaebee Furniture designed to train 10,000 girls in furniture upholstery, the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecelia Dada said the present administration would spare no effort to equip women and young persons with the requisite skills aimed at transforming them into wealth creators and key contributors to national development.

According to her, “Empowering women and young persons has been a major focal point of this present administration led by Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“It is in line with this that the State Government established 17 Functional Skills Acquisition Centres under the supervision of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. 10 vocations are being taught here and these include hairdressing and cosmetology, catering and hotel management, computer training, textile designing/hats making, beads stringing, barbing, printing technology, shoe making and leatherwork, furniture and woodwork, wielding, block laying, adult literacy to mention a few.”

Dada commended Jaebee Furniture for championing the unique girl-focused initiative designed to build up and empower young ladies in upholstery business hitherto regarded to be the exclusive preserve of men, just as she urged beneficiaries to make good use of the golden opportunity to start up their business and equally impart the knowledge gained to others.

others.

Earlier, Convener of the initiative and Chief Executive Officer of Jaebee Furniture, Joy Shittu Igbodike said the Girls’ Skill Up Program was birthed to groom, mentor and equip young girls with technical and business skills in furniture upholstery.

She said despite the huge financial benefit in the furniture and upholstery industry which currently worth $675 billion worldwide, it was unfortunate that Nigeria still grapples with unmet requests for upholsterers, adding that the initiative was designed to bridge the gap and fully tap into the potentials of the sector.

“The initiative is a sector-target social impact program for young women from ages 18 to 29 to train them as upholsterers so they can hone their innate talents and use it to compete confidently within the furniture industry. Our goal over the next five years is to empower over 10,000 girls with the skills of furniture making and turn them into entrepreneurs that would create at least 100,000 jobs,” she said.

