A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Wale Sulaimon, on Thursday said community policing remains the panacea to tackle the rising cases of insecurity in Nigeria.

Sulaimon, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency II, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that government at all levels and Nigerians should support community policing to tackle the insecurity challenges.

The lawmaker said that his priority for the constituency was safety and habitable environment for people.

Sulaimon said that this informed his recent visit to the Area Police Command to discuss how best the law enforcement agent could secure the lives and property of the constituency.

According to him, my intent is to boost the mobility of policemen in my area as well as install CCTV, with a view to checking the activities of men of the underworld in the community.

The lawmaker promised to bring his experience as a tested technocrat to bear on the quality of law making that would add value to lives of his constituents and generality of citizens in the state.

Sulaimon said his desire to serve humanity and add impact to governance propelled him to veer into politics, promising that he would not fail in delivering dividends of democracy.

He also described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a proactive party with quality manifesto that would take Lagos and Nigeria to the next level and boost his leadership potential.

Sulaimon attributed his success in politics to the party National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whom he described as a visionary, trusted and tested leader whose wealth of experience and exposure would continue to benefit the country.

“Tinubu is a man imbued with political ingenuity that every aspiring politician needs to learn from and key into his mastery of political engineering in Nigeria.

“I am proud to be called a student of ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Institute. He is humane, simple, considerate and a worthy leader,” the lawmaker said.

