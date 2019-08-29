The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako says he is set to eliminate delays in the issuance of building plan approvals as he starts work with the tour of Agencies under his Ministry.

Salako, who visited the Lagos State Building Control Agency(LASBCA), Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency(LASPPA) and Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency(LASURA) in the company of the Special Adviser on Urban Development, Arc. Kabir Ahmed Abdullahi and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Foluso Dipe said that factors causing delays in issuing building plan approvals would be examined thoroughly with a view to easing the process and eliminating the delays.

His words: “We are determined to streamline the process and enhance inter-agency collaboration where necessary to eliminate delays in issuing building plan approvals as bottlenecks create unnecessary backlogs and encourage illegal developments.”

He said that it had become incumbent upon officers of the Ministry to deliver effective and efficient service to the people in the most expedient manner since their services directly impact the wellbeing of the people.

He urged staff of the Ministry to support government initiatives and be true ambassadors of the Lagos State Government in words and deeds, stressing that as professionals involved in regulating the built environment, they played critical role in the harmonious development of the physical environment of Lagos State.

