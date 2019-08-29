Women all over the world, are actually stronger than they think.

Juliet Ibrahim discloses in her latest post that even though situations tried to break her, she’s still here and she didn’t realise how strong she is.

Her book ”A Toast To Life” bares everything you would like to know about the beautiful curvy actress and mother of one.

She wrote:

Writing my book @atoasttolifebook was extremely therapeutic. I had no idea I was this strong.

No matter how hard they’ve tried to break me, I have stood tall with God by my side, constantly persevering and believing in my greater good. It’s my story, certainly not made up because it is my truth with facts and proof! So, I’m glad to share #MyTruth with the world.

No matter the situation you go through remember to keep your eyes focused on the prize.

Strength of a woman!!! #atoasttolife

