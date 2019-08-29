Rapper Future is now seeking court order to gag his alleged Baby Mama No.7 from talking about him publicly, reports said.

The Blast reported that after the new Baby Mama hit the airwaves and the court accusing him of the paternity of her baby, Future (real name: Nayvadius Wilburn) wasted no time in hiring a lawyer to deal with the case.

The Florida-based woman named Eliza Seraphin sued Future for paternity along with seeking child support, in arrears and custody. She filed the case as “Indigent” and does not have a lawyer representing her.

In newly filed court documents, Future filed a motion for gag order pleading with the judge to not allow Seraphin to talk about him or the case.

He clearly believes his name is being damaged by the recent reports of Seraphin’s case and the allegations she has made against him.

The judge has yet to rule on Future’s motion.

Seraphin is known as Eliza Reign the Haitian Goddess on social media, and has over 300,000 followers.

The model chronicled her pregnancy on Instagram, and posted several shots with her daughter in the hospital after giving birth.

She is the same woman who went public when she first found out she was pregnant, and claimed Future was not happy about it and even wanted her to get an abortion.

At the time, Eliza wrote, “Eventually I found out I was pregnant and I let him know,” referring to Future.

“He obviously wasn’t happy about it but wasn’t very forceful strong about getting rid of it either. However, he asked me to have an abortion. I thought seriously about it but waited a few weeks.”

“I got the courage to basically inform Him that I didn’t go through with the procedure and decided to keep the child…He went ballistic! Having members of his camp call me and friends come by my job asking about me. It got so bad, Out of fear, I started to slow down on working.”

Reign said at the time she was “scared for her life, her unborn child’s life and her family.”

Future has 6 other children with 5 different women, including one with singer, Ciara.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

