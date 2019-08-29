The chairman of the Kufai Adamu local government, Shiban Tikari has confirmed the killing of a Catholic priest, barely 24 hours after gunmen raided villages in Taraba.

Tikari who identified the deceased as Reverend Father David Tanko, also confirmed that the gunmen set him and his car ablaze.

He was ambushed at Kufai Amadu in Takum local government area of the state.

The cleric was said to be on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.

Tikari, alleged that the attack was carried out by Tiv militias and also blamed several other attacks that have claimed lives and property in southern Taraba on the group, noting that the reason for the attacks is still unknown.

Taraba has witnessed series of attacks lately with the most recent one in Wukari local government areas of the state. Two persons were killed while a police officer was injured in the attack.

In neighboring Donga Local Government Area (LGA), a student of ECWA Seminary School, was in the early hours of Wednesday killed on his farm.

The police are yet to confirm the report.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

