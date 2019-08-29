Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Thursday appointed a new Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Fidelis Soriwei.

Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Commisioner for Information in the state who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, said the appointment took immediate effect.

Iworiso-Markson said that Soriwei would take over from Dr. Francis Ottah-Agbo who had since resigned from the position.

Soriwei, until his new role, was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations.

Ottah-Agbo was elected member of the House of Representatives.

He is representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

