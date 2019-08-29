Voting and sorting have ended at the Kogi governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Lokoja. And counting of votes, cast by 3,596 delegates, using indirect mode, has started.

Governor Yahaya Bello is being challenged by a large field that has nine other contestants.

A total of 3, 596 delegates out of 3,838, were accredited for the primary.

Ten aspirants were cleared by the APC National Working Committee to contest in the election.

As the results are being awaited, Justice Abdul Awulu, Vacation Judge sitting in a High Court in Lokoja, on Thursday dismissed an exparte application to stop the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi.

Ruling in the application filed by Alhaji Mustapha Audu , a governorship aspirant, Justice Awulu, held that the court cannot stop the primaries by order.

The aspirant filed an exparte application before the vacation Judge “pursuant to section 6(6)a and (b) of the 1999 constitution and Order 11 rule 7, sub 1 & 2 of the Kogi (Civil Procedure)5 Rules 2006.”

He sought among others, an interim order restraining the defendants from conducting the party’s governorship primary election scheduled to hold on Aug. 29, pending the determination of motion on notice before the court.

The aspirant who is also the son of the former governor of the state, late Abubakar Audu, also sought an interim order to restrain the defendants from organising any activity connected with the conduct of the primary election and any other order that the court may deem necessary to make in the circumstance.

Defendants in the suit are Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the APC; Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election; Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

