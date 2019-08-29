The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu has given a marching order to the Taraba Commissioner of Police to fish-out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko.

Tanko was gruesomely murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner by unidentified persons in the early hours of today, 29th August, 2019, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in Taraba State.

He was not only killed but also burnt, along with his car.

“IGP Adamu condoles with the Catholic Family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident”, according to police spokesman Frank Mba.

The IGP expressed deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country and has directed Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to henceforth pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres nationwide.

The IGP further directed the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident.

Adamu enjoined the people to be calm and give maximum support to the Police in the bid to unravel the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate killing of the Priest.

He reassured the nation that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will not go undetected and unpunished.

An online news medium brushng.com reported the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, The Most Rev. Charles Hammawa lamenting the death of Tanko.

“We received the news of his death with shock. This is sad. The diocese is mourning.

“We have been preaching peace and making efforts to bring both parties in the crisis in the area to a roundtable discussion.

“For a priest who has been preaching peace to be killed in this most gruesome manner is pathetic, to say the least. A priest belongs to all.

“For now, we are not pointing accusing finger at any group. The Police authority in the state have promised me that they are investigating the case, we pray that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

“Our basic concern now is to give him a befitting burial. We don’t want any group to go on reprisal. Going on reprisal will only worsen the situation,” he said.

Hammawa said the slain Rev. Father will be buried on Tuesday next week at the Diocesean cemetery in Jalingo.

Rev. Fr. Tanko was the priest of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish Amadu.

