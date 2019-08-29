DMW crew, Davido, Mayorkun and Dremo join forces to release a new joint entitled “On God“.

The track was released to celebrate the success of the label. Not long ago, Davido shared the stage with American music heavyweight, 50 Cent at Madison Square Garden, making him the first Nigerian artiste to do so.

Mayorkun on the other hand, had a smash hit record tagged ‘True‘ in the previous months, assisted by Kizz Daniel. Dremo also released a birthday package last week, a 5-track extended play titled ‘Icen B4 The Cake‘.

‘On God‘ was produced by raving music producer, Rexxie and it was engineered by his partner in crime, Spyrit Mix.

