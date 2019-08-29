Mr Ebele Ejiofor, the lawmaker representing Anaocha Constituency 1 in the Anambra House of Assembly, has appealed to Gov. Willie Obiano to complete abandoned road projects in the constituency.

Ejiofor, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Agulu near Awka on Thursday.

He listed some roads in his constituency which he described as “deathtraps” to include Nwa-agu junction, Agulu, Nneogidi-Agulu-Nise road and Neni-Adazi-Enu road, among others.

The lawmaker, who is also the Deputy Minority Leader of the Assembly, expressed worry that the potholes on the roads could prove to be catastrophic, if not fixed.

“In my community Adazi-Nnukwu, there is a road project that was started there but has been abandoned for many months now without any reason by the contractors.

“The situation is the same in other communities in my constituency, making many roads impassable; I am appealing to the state governor to come to our rescue to avert road crashes,” he pleaded.

Ejiofor, also the Chairman, House Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and Foreign Partners, said Obeleagu Community Secondary School in Agulu had been burgled severally due to absence of perimeter fencing.

“Virtually everything has been stolen from the science laboratory of the school in spite of countless pleas by the principal to government to protect the school from external forces.

“Corps members posted to the school are afraid to live there for fear of being attacked by hoodlums,” the lawmaker said, while urging the governor to consider a perimeter fence for the school.

He reassured members of his constituency of people-oriented representation and to expand his educational scholarship scheme to accommodate more beneficiaries this year.

Ejiofor further said he would not relent on his campaign promises to the people, especially on the provision of borehole to ameliorate their water challenges.

“I will support the realisation of the policies and programmes of the incumbent APGA Government in the state but my loyalty is with Mr Peter Obi, the Vice-Presidential candidate of PDP,” he affirmed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

