It’s world Chika Ike day yaaay! this is definitely Girl power.

The Harvard Business School graduate, author and actress has launched her makeup line ”Chika Cosmetics”, comprising 18 color eyeshadow pallet and 12 colours liquid Matte lipstick.

Chika stepped out for a press briefing, wearing a lovely pink dress. In a video, she explained what the bloom edition of her cosmetics line means.

You can purchase on her website www.chikacosmetics.com

