In the bid to “Find Their Beautiful”, the Pepper Dem Housemates were tasked to work in pairs and showcase their hairstyle on a Runway Show.

The Housemates were asked to be dressed in formal attire for the runway show. Adorned in their different hairstyles, the Pepper Dem Gang brought all shades of beautiful to the stage.

The Carnival

Showcasing the different themes of the “Find Your Beautiful” Challenge, each pair mounted the stage to display their hairstyles to the judges.

With the varieties of styles and colours displayed on the Darling stage, it was quite evident that the judges had a hard time selecting the champion. This was obvious when the judges had to call Khafi and Omashola, Ike and Mercy, Venita and Sir Dee to go through a final round of display on the stage.

For putting in their best in displaying Nigeria in the 60s theme, team four consisting of Sir Dee and Venita emerged as the winning pair in the task.

