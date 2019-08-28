Cassie Ventura and boyfriend, Alex Fine have made their relationship official with an engagement announced on Cassie’s timeline.

The American singer, dancer and model who is already heavily pregnant with the couple’s first child, shared the proposal video on Tuesday.

Cassie captioned the cowboy-themed proposal video; “My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 💍 8.24,”. The engagement is coming just two days before Cassie’s 33rd birthday on August 26.

Alex Fine also shared the video, along with a few photos with his fiancee.

He captioned the photo;

“This moment will always be so special to me, I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!”

