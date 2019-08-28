A thickening plot is unfolding in the United Kingdom with reports that the Boris Johnson government is expected to suspend parliament from mid-September, meaning parliamentarians have a limited time to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The reports quoting the BBC said a suspension will pave the way for Boris Johnson’s new administration to hold a Queen’s Speech – laying out the government’s future plans – on 14 October.

The House of Commons is currently expected to resume sitting after its summer break on 3 September.

But if parliament is suspended until October it means MPs are unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop the prime minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.

A Number 10 source said: ‘It’s time a new government and new PM set out a plan for the country after we leave the EU.’

A plan to re-open parliament with a Queen’s Speech on 14 October will be confirmed by the Privy Council at Balmoral today.

European Council president Donald Tusk said Boris would be known as ‘Mr No Deal’ if he fails to secure an agreement with the EU.

A government source told Sky News the move was ‘about getting on with Mr Johnson’s domestic agenda’.

In response to the news, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: ‘So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit.

‘Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy.’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other opposition leaders agreed to seek legislative changes to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2019/08/28/government-will-suspend-parliament-stop-mps-blocking-no-deal-10642588/?ico=pushly-notifcation-small&utm_source=pushly?ito=cbshare

