Uyinene Mrwetyana: University of Cape Town student missing since Saturday

South Africans on social media, especially in gang-infested Cape Town have joined family, friends and police in the search for missing University of Cape Town student, 19-year old Uyinene Mrwetyana.

She is in the first year of a BA Film and Media Studies programme.

The vivacious girl was last seen leaving her university residence in Claremont, Cape Town at 1.30pm on Saturday.

In its description of Mrwetyana, Pink Ladies Organisation for missing women and children said she had a black hand bag and was wearing baggy brown corduroy pants the day she disappeared.

As the search for her enters its fourth day, people on social media have spread her image and information, Timeslive reported.

Uyinene Mrwetyana: a.k.a Nene

Memeburn.com reported that the BA Film and Media Studies first year’s disappearance is now being investigated by SAPS and her university:

Here are some tweets about the lady, fondly called Nene:

And this from TimesLive:

From pmnewsnigeria.com, we also fervently hope that the abductors of Nene would release her immediately..

