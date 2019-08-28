South Africans on social media, especially in gang-infested Cape Town have joined family, friends and police in the search for missing University of Cape Town student, 19-year old Uyinene Mrwetyana.

She is in the first year of a BA Film and Media Studies programme.

The vivacious girl was last seen leaving her university residence in Claremont, Cape Town at 1.30pm on Saturday.

In its description of Mrwetyana, Pink Ladies Organisation for missing women and children said she had a black hand bag and was wearing baggy brown corduroy pants the day she disappeared.

As the search for her enters its fourth day, people on social media have spread her image and information, Timeslive reported.

Memeburn.com reported that the BA Film and Media Studies first year’s disappearance is now being investigated by SAPS and her university:

Here are some tweets about the lady, fondly called Nene:

Uyinene Mrwetyana (Nene) has beem missing since 13:05 on Saturday. She was last seen wearing brown corduroy pants and had a black bag leaving Roscommon Res in Claremont. Please message if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/4U0KYuSbAG — Please Help Find Uyinene Mrwetyana (@bonga_mbande) August 25, 2019

If anyone has information or has seen Uyinene Mrwetyana, please let the South African Police Services know. https://t.co/vA3DRFjp7T — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) August 26, 2019

I’m so sorry for everyone who is close to Nene. This must be a very difficult time. We are praying with yall💕 — Buhle Lupindo (@Hlehle_Lupindo) August 27, 2019

Have you seen Uyinene Mrwetyana? 💔 pic.twitter.com/mffr7kSCd1 — Pumla Dineo Gqola, PhD (@feminist_rogue) August 26, 2019

And this from TimesLive:

“She’s a top student, straight A’s, very popular among her friends.” https://t.co/1WctKdQPwX — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) August 28, 2019

From pmnewsnigeria.com, we also fervently hope that the abductors of Nene would release her immediately..

