31 year old Nollywood sweetheart Ruth Kadiri has announced the arrival of her baby girl on August 26 with her hubby.

The new mother, gushing about her baby Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika, said the couple is blessed to have such a perfect gift at this time.

She wrote:

Our sweet baby girl Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika made her way into this world 🌎 on the 26 of August 2019. It still feels, like a dream. I’m not the perfect girl. But I’m blessed to have the perfect gift at this time of my life. With love from momma❤️. erhmmm daddy loves you too 😀😀😀😀

