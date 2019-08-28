The ongoing probe of the immediate past Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode by the Lagos State House of Assembly and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is causing ripples and outrage on twitter.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had on Tuesday set up a committee to probe the purchase of 820 high capacity buses by Ambode at a cost of N7 billion despite rejection of the move by the House.

Also, the EFCC is currently probing N9.9 billion fraud allegation linked to Ambode’s government which led to the commission’s recent invasion of the former governor’s apartments in Ikoyi and Epe.

However, Ambode is trending on twitter right now, with lots of people seeing his travail as persecution from the people he had offended.

While many are sympathetic with the former governor, others are saying that if Ambode had actually done something wrong, he should face the music.

Read reactions below:

#Ambode to Tinubu 👉🏾You denied me my second term in office.

👉🏾 You denied me my Ministerial appointment.

👉🏾 Now you chasing me with EFCC Oga wetin be my offense nau? Free me mbok pic.twitter.com/uQVnWr9LUH — copy copy master (@Agba_awoo) August 28, 2019

Fashola once said and I quote "May that day never come when your loyalty is tested"

Olamide Baddo erhnnnñnn your daddy Ambode is under fire…

A track to show support?

Peep Arese…as my meme.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VutCysuG6X — Anthony Ehilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) August 28, 2019

Ambode bi like, who send me to go do world press conference when I no get the liver to finish wetin I start. Tinubu and Lagos state Assembly bi like, you never chi chomchi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qWwn9cCta3 — Collins O✌️ (@OkoroCollins11) August 27, 2019

Lagos peeps,it’s time u guys to stand up,Ambode was in power,he was the best, now he’s out,everything he did wants to be probed? Now d house are ready to do governance! I’m tired of old men who can’t think for themselves unless 1 okpolor 👁 speaks 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️@AbdulMahmud01 @Dann_10 — REVOLUTIONARY’Egbon'Oshotee🚨 (@MrOshotee) August 27, 2019

The Difference between a Father and a Flatterer (Tinubu – Ambode) Fathers make sons.

Fathers train sons.

Fathers guide sons.

Fathers fight for sons.

Fathers sacrifice for sons. But Flatterers, they Use, Dump and Crush sons and throw them out like bastards. — Ayemojubar 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@ayemojubar) August 27, 2019

Lagos is probing Ambode I find that hilarious, the day APC loses Lagos state to another party that's when the original can of worms will be opened, until then all this probe is comedy. You can't fight a system you benefited from that press conference is still hunting him. — oginni kayode (@mauikay455) August 27, 2019

Tinubu may die of Ambode's envy and witch hunt. You may ask what does Ambode have that Tinubu is envy of? My answer is a witch doesn't care about a thing, when they begin their wicked mission. — Rich Diamond (@shadrachRICH) August 27, 2019

EFCC arrested Naira Marley. Twitter Warriors:

Go after Politicians the big thieves, stop harrasing young men. EFCC storms Ambode's residence. Twitter Warriors:

They are victimizing Ambode. Go after the real thief. EFCC: 👇 pic.twitter.com/IDltGBPPDh — Temitope Ayanbisi (@AyanbisiAT) August 20, 2019

Ambode was just foolish and lacks balls as then Governor. Today Obaseki and Oshomole have settled because Governor Obaseki dared to be a man. Ambode would have fought to death . It never paid to be a fearful man. I hate men without guts & will. Fashola fought & remains relevance — Sam (@Samfonii) August 20, 2019

AMBODE, former LAGOS Governor wants to sing! Wants to talk about MONEY. Who stole what. Who’s been programmed to steal what. Did AMBODE truly say this? For 1 day as Governor; AMBODE did not steal a kobo? He isn’t a NIGERIAN. SING; AMBODE, SING. But don’t SING OFF KEY! #SMACKDOWN pic.twitter.com/TPseqqQpGI — Willie FOLA Ojo (@folaojotweet) August 27, 2019

Ambode trying to find a way out of allegations since he left office #Ambode pic.twitter.com/pqd8XakNxT — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) August 27, 2019

