Akinwunmi Ambode

The ongoing probe of the immediate past Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode by the Lagos State House of Assembly and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is causing ripples and outrage on twitter.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had on Tuesday set up a committee to probe the purchase of 820 high capacity buses by Ambode at a cost of N7 billion despite rejection of the move by the House.

Also, the EFCC is currently probing N9.9 billion fraud allegation linked to Ambode’s government which led to the commission’s recent invasion of the former governor’s apartments in Ikoyi and Epe.

However, Ambode is trending on twitter right now, with lots of people seeing his travail as persecution from the people he had offended.

While many are sympathetic with the former governor, others are saying that if Ambode had actually done something wrong, he should face the music.

