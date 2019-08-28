Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the first Economic Management Team (EMT) meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

The EMT meeting themed: “Next Level Agenda: Budget Issues” had in attendance ministers and other heads of departments and agencies.

In a series of tweet, Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President revealed that the meeting opened with a review of the 2019 budget implementation.

“VP Osinbajo presiding over the first Economic Management Team meeting of President Buhari’s second term, themed Next Level Agenda: Budget Issues,” he tweeted.

He added that the meeting had in attendance are ministers and heads of agencies.

“In attendance are Ministers: Finance, Budget and National Planning; Industry, Trade and Investment; Information; Works & Housing; Budget and National Planning (State) and Petroleum (State)

“There’s also CBN governor, NNPC GMD, FIRS chairman, DG Budget, DG Debt Management Office, DG National Bureau of Statistics and Special Adviser Economic Matters among others.

“Meeting opens with a review of the 2019 budget implementation. Next Level now in full throttle: Nigeria is going higher and we shall deliver prosperity to our people,” he said.

