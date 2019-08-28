A 60-year-old man, Frank Ehigie, who allegedly obtained N300, 000 from his customer under the pretext of procuring Dubai Visa for him, was on Wednesday docked before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ehigie, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The defendant denied the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. N. G. Simon, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences sometime in July 2017 at Iyana Ipaja Market in Lagos.

Simon said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N300, 000 from the complainant, Innocent John, to procure Dubai Visa for him, but failed to do so.

The prosecutor said the defendant knew that his presentation was false, adding that the defendant converted the said money to his personal use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 provides three years imprisonment as punishment for stealing.

Also, Section 314 (3) provides 15 years imprisonment as punishment for obtaining by false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. G. Okubule, admitted the defendant to bail of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Okubule said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 25 for mention.

