Mercy Johnson

Curvy mom of 3 and movie star Mercy Johnson celebrates with her family as she marks her 35th birthday today.

Tuesday was her 8th wedding anniversary and so it’s celebration galore back to back for the Okojie family. See pictures and a visual below.

Dance is the hidden language of the soul……@trendycakeaffairs 😘😘thanks for this video….peace will always be in your home………@princeodiokojie 😘😘😘

A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie)