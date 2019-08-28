By Paul Iyoghojie

A 29-year-old man, Innocent Nwibe has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour for scaling the fence of three residents of Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos at midnight to rob them of properties valued about N500,000 before he was caught by vigilant security men on duty.

The convict from Ogoja, Cross River State, Southern Nigerian was sentenced by Magistrate A.M Davies at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court after the convict pleaded guilty to the six count charges of robbery preferred against him by the police at the Maroko Division, Lekki, Lagos and the facts of the case presented before the court by the police counsel, Reuben Solomon.

Solomon had told the court in charge No. H/38/2019 that the convict, on 14 July, 2019, scaled the fence of the three complainants, Adamu Dauda, Abdul Mojeed Jimoh and Fela Ola at their Plot 4, Engineer George Enamoh Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos and robbed them of Galaxy, Infinix, Huawei, Gionee, Viva Phones and Shoes valued about N500, 000 and was caught by the security men on duty as he made to escaped.

He said that during investigation, the convict confessed to the crime and said that he committed the robbery a day after he completed the community jailed terms he was sentenced for stealing, adding that he believed that family curse is behind his travail.

Solomon said the offences were punishable under sections 411, 287, 308, 406, 329 and 168 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Convict pleaded guilty to the charges and Magistrate A.M Davies subsequently sentenced him to two years imprisonment with hard labour without an option of fine

