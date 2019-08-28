Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has promised to find solution to poor remuneration in the state civil service.

Makinde, who declared his readiness to tackle the workers poor remuneration, asserted that poor remuneration was dangerous to anti-graft campaigns of any serious government.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, quoted Makinde as making the assertions while addressing members of his cabinet.

He noted that poor remuneration packages could be counterproductive to anti-corruption initiatives of his government if not addressed.

He, therefore, reiterated his commitment to finding a lasting solution to the issue of poor remuneration in the civil service.

The governor stated that it would not be business as usual under his leadership, as he would do everything possible to ensure that workers in the state were not exposed to the temptations of corruption.

”We do have challenges and I can give you an example of the kind of issues that we are faced with.

”When I was on the podium being sworn-in, I announced that I was donating my salary to the pension board. I actually thought my salary was going to be like N3 million or N4 million monthly.

” But when I came in here, I discovered that my salary is only N650, 000 monthly, which is less than $2,000.

”And then, I have a budget of $500,000,000.

”How can somebody earning $24,000 a year preside over a $500,000,000 budget? The temptation is just too high.

”When I was growing up, anytime I saw permanent secretaries and top civil servants, all around with their entourage, jeeps, Land cruisers,etc, I thought they were making it big, because I was driving Peugeot or Toyota Camry.

”But when I came in here, I discovered that the salary of Permanent Secretaries is under N500,000 per month; in such an environment where you have contractors coming with big temptations.

”The temptation is just too high, but the good news is, we will find a solution to this, it is not going to be business as usual in Oyo State,” Makinde said

He further charged all the new commissioners in the state to key into his vision and manifesto of accelerated development of the state,.

He stressed that his administration would conduct business in an unusual manner that would change the narrative about governance in the state.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

