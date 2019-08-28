Nigeria’s Federal Government says Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, planned to Islamise Nigeria.

According to the FG, El-Zakzaky had the full support of the Iranian government to achieve this aim of Islamising Nigeria.

The FG’s claims were contained in a counter-affidavit filed against IMN’s motion challenging the Federal High Court’s order of July 26 proscribing the group.

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court who issued the proscription order, on Wednesday, fixed September 11 for the hearing of the motion filed on behalf of the IMN by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), according to PUNCH.

