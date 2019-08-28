Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has urged all the participants and athletes at this year’s HOS Games to imbibe the spirits of sportsmanship as they engage one another in the games.

Muri-Okunola stated this today at the kick off ceremony of the male football tournament between the team from Lagos State Sports Commission and the Office of the Chief of Staff counterpart to commemorates the 14th Edition of the Inter Agency Games, which was held at the Lagos State University College of Medicine Playing Ground ( LASUCOM) Ikeja.

He maintained that this year’s event is unique as it has included other indoor games apart from football which includes; Scrabble, Ayo, Scrabble, Tennis, Tug of war and Table Tennis, saying that this would encourage public servants in the State to showcase their talents.

“I am of the opinion that public servants in our dear State are talented men and women who have interest in sporting activities and with this HOS Games, we will be able to scout for more talented sportsmen whom am of the opinion that they are ready to take the glory of this State to a greater height,” he stated.

Earlier before the kick off, Muri-Okunola, had visited the various participants playing the Scrabble and Ayo Games respectively which was being played at Adeyemi -Bero Auditorium and the Lawn Tennis Court, at Civil Service Club, GRA, Ikeja.

He said the HOS Games would enhance inter-agencies relationships in the Lagos State Public Service, adding that yearly, more participants would show more interest when they see the standard at which it was organized, just as he also encouraged public servants in the State not to shy away from being a participants in whatever activities going on in the State.

He stated that the competition is a manifestation of the present administration’s effort to encourage the psycho-motor development of a healthy and alert workforce towards the provision of effective and efficient service delivery to Lagosians.

Among those who accompanied the Head of Service include, Body of Permanent Secretaries, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Mr Samson Ajibade, Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office and Directors and Heads of Departments from the Public Service Office.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

