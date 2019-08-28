A pastor in one of the new generation churches who allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Anambra State has been arrested by the police.

Nwabueze Anaka, 30, was alleged to have stabbed his mother, Grace Anaka, 50, to death with a dagger at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to have committed the crime at the family compound in the early hours of Tuesday, after which he took to his heel to a hideout.

However, the Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday said they have arrested Anaka at a hideout in Onitsha.

“Following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Central Police Station Onitsha in collaboration with Oraifite Division have arrested the murder suspect today 28/8/2019 in his hideout at Onitsha.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include a travelling bag and a knife reasonably suspected to have been used in perpetrating the act,” said Haruna Mohammed, police spokesman.

According to him, the case had been transferred to the State CID Awka for discreet investigation.

