Gunmen have abducted three final-year law students of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, and four others on Abuja-Kaduna road.

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday night.

It was not clear whether the abductions took place at the same time a former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo’s convoy ran into the kidnappers along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Security details of the former governor had to disperse the kidnappers operating along the highway when the former helmsman of Gombe state ran into them.

In a video trending on social media, a woman, who was stranded among others on the highway, was pleading for help from the former governor’s convoy.

The convoy later cleared the way for other stranded motorists to follow.

But on Wednesday, a source who crave for anonymity told the PUNCH that no fewer than seven persons, including the ABU law students, were actually abducted on the Abuja – Kaduna highway on Tuesday.

According to the source, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, noting, however, that no life was lost during the incident.

“There were seven kidnap cases including that of the three ABU students. There was no lost of lives. We are trailing the kidnappers,” said the source.

The police and the ABU authorities were yet to comment on the kidnapping as of the time of filing this report as there was no response to a call put on to them.

