US-based retailer Costco opened its first brick-and-mortar store on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday but was forced to close early due to “overcrowding”.

The store embraced surging customers on its first day, with customers spending up to two hours queuing to check out or waiting three hours to find a spot among the 1,200-space parking lot, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

The Costco opening in China comes at a time of rising tensions between the US and China over trade.