US-based retailer Costco opened its first brick-and-mortar store on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday but was forced to close early due to “overcrowding”.

The store embraced surging customers on its first day, with customers spending up to two hours queuing to check out or waiting three hours to find a spot among the 1,200-space parking lot, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

The Costco opening in China comes at a time of rising tensions between the US and China over trade.

Welcome to China! U.S. wholesale chain #Costco opened China‘s1st store in Shanghai on Tuesday, drawing large crowds of shoppers. pic.twitter.com/SfB2ZqrBe1 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 27, 2019

#Costco’s flagship store in #Shanghai announced on Wed it will set a limit of 2,000 people in the store in response to the overcrowding on the first day of its opening on Aug 27. pic.twitter.com/3Ilbrgpt8d — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 28, 2019

What trade war? China’s first Costco draws crowds of shoppers. https://t.co/jEXnWUl4ep pic.twitter.com/DZZazfDxoR — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 28, 2019

