Singer and rapper Stefflon Don has created more confusion about the state of affairs between her and and Nigerian boyfriend, Burna Boy, by posting two emojis, that suggest that all may not be quite well, as being speculated.

On Monday social media was rocked following reports that the relations between her and Burna Boy had hit the rocks.

The vivacious singer debunked the story saying the two lovers are still hanging together. She also dismissed some videos that tale bearers had used to suggest a split had happened.

She posted a message on her Insta story to say everything is well, attaching also a photo of a video call between her and Burna Boy.

However, to confound observers, she posted on Tuesday night a ravishing photo of hers on her Instagram page, attaching two emojis: a black heart and two crossed swords: ⚔️🖤

P.M.News has tried to figure out her non-verbal message, according to all the meanings we could get about Emoji signs.

Of course, a black heart emoji is very different from a red heart emoji that signifies love or romance.

One interpretation we got online says “The black heart emoji is the perfect emoji for a rainy day when you are sitting inside, listening to My Chemical Romance or Dashboard Confessional, and feeling angst-y and misunderstood.

“It means you are feeling emo, have a dark twisted soul, morbid sense of humour, or just love sad stuff.”

As for the crossed swords ⚔, we got this interpretation: Crossed Swords emoji is two rapier styled swords crossing over each other. Feel like a royal by using the Crossed Swords emoji. The Crossed Swords emoji is meant to represent an insignia or a noble 🏠 House or to represent going into war.

But, in modern times, it is more often used to represent the crossing of male genitalia whether it be on purpose or on accident, no judging here. It can be used instead of the 🗡 Dagger emoji if you want to better express a sword or with a 🛡 Shield emoji to show fighting ⚙ Gear. Whether it be used to represent an actual sword or sexual activity, no one will judge, you do you.”

Further interpretation of the crossed swords says: two crossed swords pointing up means ready to fight and 2 crossed swords pointing down means the fight is over. An example of 2 crossed swords is a symbol used in heraldry and as a symbol of a battle.

But we noticed that Stefflon’s crossed swords were pointing downwards.

Was she telling us that she is a sad lady and that she has given up the fight for Burna Boy?

Up till now, Burna Boy has kept silent over all the controversy.

