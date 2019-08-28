The authorities of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria said they are making efforts to get three of their final year law students freed from Kaduna abductors.

The university’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ismai’l Shehu said the university is working in collaboration with the parents of the students, as he also confirmed the abduction.

‘Yes, it is true that our students, three of them, from the Faculty of Law have been kidnapped.

“But efforts are being made by the University and parents of the affected students to secure their immediate release,” he said.

The three students, two females and one male were kidnapped alongside four other passengers about 40 kilometers away from Kaduna state capital on Tuesday.

PRNigeria identified the undergraduates as Fatima from Taraba, Maryam from Niger and Umar from Katsina States.

According to reports the kidnappers are demanding N15m to free the students.

A passenger who escaped during the encounter with the kidnappers told PRNigeria that they attacked commercial vehicles and big trucks.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

