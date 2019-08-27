Romelu Lukaku wanted to leave Manchester United because he was bored at Old Trafford, according to his international boss Roberto Martinez.

Lukaku left Old Trafford for Inter Milan in a £74million deal over this summer and netted on his debut for the Nerazzurri in their Serie A opener against Lecce on Monday night.

The 26-year-old scored the third goal as Inter ran out thumping 4-0 winners to put themselves as early pace-setters in the Italian top flight.

And former Everton boss Martinez admits he was delighted to see Belgium’s record scorer secure a change of scenery ahead of the new campaign.

“Romelu needed a new challenge. Sometimes you get bored of a club,” he said.

“Working with Conte will please him and the project of Inter, who will chase the title, is interesting. I saw Lukaku laugh again and it made me happy.”

