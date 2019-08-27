Stefflon Don, Burna Boy’s glamorous girlfriend and singer appears to have responded to viral stories about their parting of ways, in a message on her Instagram story.

“Old old videos, please let it rest, we are good over here, Thanks”.

On Monday, the Nigerian celebrity blog, Instablog9ja claimed the pair have gone their separate ways.

The blog, quoting inside sources claimed Stefflon is heartbroken that Burnaboy has dumped her and returned to Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle, who he started dating in 2018 and never really left, despite his affair with Stefflon.

Instablog9ja also said it was in possession of a video, where Burna Boy and his new flame, Shyngle were catching fun together in Lagos. Also obtained was their recent FaceTime session where they were reminiscing, the platform said.

“Meanwhile, a heartbroken Stefflon has been dropping hints through her Instagram story, the latest one being the chorus of her smash hit “hurting me,” a song that has already garnered 141m views on You Tube.

Instablog9ja, reacting to Stefflon Don’s latest post said it was a sign that she has officially begun her fight for her love.

Burnaboy, who will be in Los Angeles on 29 August, as part of his African Gian Tour has kept mum, so far, over the break up news.

