Talented Nigerian rapper Vector delivers a brand new single titled “Oja” (Drugs & Friends). The song sends out a stern warning to those abusing drugs in this creative video.
This new single is from his forthcoming project “Vibes Before Teslim”
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:50 pm
Talented Nigerian rapper Vector delivers a brand new single titled “Oja” (Drugs & Friends). The song sends out a stern warning to those abusing drugs in this creative video.
This new single is from his forthcoming project “Vibes Before Teslim”
Join the conversation