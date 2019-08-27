Serena Williams once again thrashed Russia’s Maria Sharapova in the first round of the US Open, winning 6-1 6-1, in what was clearly a dominant display by the 23 Grand Slam winner.

The duel, which was expected to be a riveting affair, turned one-sided as the 37 year-old American overpowered the 32 year-old Russian, increasing their head-to-head record to 20-2.

Five times, Sharapova tried to break Serena. She failed in all the five attempts as Serena found a way through. Serena, however, broke her six times to return the emphatic win in 59 minutes.

Both women are the biggest brands in the women’s game, but on the tennis court, the rivalry has only been on paper.

The Stats:

Serena: 5 aces, 2 DFs, 57% 1st serve percentage, 78% 1st serve points won, 60% 2nd serve points won, 82% returns in play, 5 of 6 break points won, 5 of 5 break points saved, 16 winners, 12 unforced errors.

Maria: 1 ace, 3 DFs, 73% 1st serve percentage, 52% 1st serve points won, 0% 2nd serve points won, 62% returns in play, 0 of 5 break points won, 1 of 6 break points saved, 6 winners, 20 unforced errors.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

