TBoss has finally revealed her baby bump to the world, after speculations of her pregnancy made the rounds on social media.
The new mum shared photos of her and captioned it:
“Personally I feel The Female Body is God’s Greatest Masterpiece… #SilenceisNOTdenial.
My silence was just that: Silence- until I was ready to speak about it.”
