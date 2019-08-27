Another massive transfer hint has been dropped from the camp of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar after his father liked a post from Brazilian legend Rivaldo.

Rivaldo, who also played for Barcelona wrote on his Verified Instagram account:

“We know what happened to Neymar.

“His departure from Barcelona was wrong and he should never have left one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“But he is eager to come back and assume what he has done.

“Barca chief should not let Neymar go to another club.

“I hope it gets resolved with PSG and he can get back to where he should never have left.” The Brazilian and Barcelona legend said.

Few minutes after the update, the post was liked by Neymar’s father, who is also his agent.

