Mom of 3 and actress Mercy Johnson is excited as she celebrates eight years of marriage with her husband – Prince Odi Okojie.

On her timeline she wrote that she cannot live without her hubby and she has no reason to. Read her post:

@princeodiokojie , How do I tell you about the pain I go through when you are upset with me or when you are not around me?

It all makes no sense once you are not a part of it….. Your fragrance fills my every breath plus I cant live without you and there is no doubt about it…. You give me solace and you upset me sometimes but you are mine for sure….no doubt.. ..I have no reason to live without you and that’s a choice…my choice….I love you and hey ” even if you get upset,always tap me the way you do when no one is watching😂🙈🙈I like it…..”

Happy 8yrs Anniversary Babe…Love you with everything i am…. You compliment me so well….Obulu Abba….Oseme ….Omi ojie…. Please Lord, its 8yrs…make many more years come to pass…Eternity would be perfect…..

