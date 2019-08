Fast rising indigenous highlife duo – Umu Obiligbo, releases their debut extended play (EP) and it is titled “Level Up“.

The EP consist of three solid singles which includes a popular ‘Osinachi‘ crooner, Humble Smith. The project comes after the release of their highly successful single ‘Culture‘, assisted by heavyweights, Phyno and Flavour.

