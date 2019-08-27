The Wife of Kogi governor, Mrs Rashida Bello, has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) women stakeholders to ensure a peaceful electoral process in Kogi.

She made the call at the Government House on Tuesday in Lokoja during the meeting of women executives and stakeholders forum drawn from 21 local government areas of the state on how to enhance a rancor-free party primaries for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Mrs Bello urged the women to continue to support the APC-led administration of her husband in its bid to ensure the steady development of the state.

She implored them to advise their husbands and children on the need to embrace peace by shunning all acts capable of breaching the existing peace and harmony in the state during and after the governorship elections.

Bello expressed her gratitude to the APC women for their support during the last general elections, urging them to replicate same in the forthcoming governorship election by supporting the re-election of her husband to enable him to consolidate on “his numerous achievements”.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade Arike, APC State Women Leader Hajiya Rabi Haruna, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Bolanle Bola-Olorunsaiye, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya, Special Adviser on Senior Citizens, Mrs H.O.K. Lawal, wives of administrators and APC women stakeholders among others, participated in the meeting.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

